Listen at noon as Vermont Edition broadcasts live from the Statehouse on the first day of the new legislative session.

All The Traditions

Four Strong Winds That Blow Lonely

By Robert Resnik
Published January 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST
An appreciation of Canadian songwriter Ian Tyson, lots of Vermont-made music, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday January 8th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk music with Antje Duvekot and The Sea The Sea on Saturday, January 14th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. For information, call 802-387-0102

The Ed Larkin Contra Dancers are sponsoring an Open House on Friday
January 13th at Tunbridge Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. Great family fun, all dances taught. Refreshments provided. In case of inclement weather, dance will be canceled. For more info contact Bill Mattoon tel: 802-885-3886 or
Email: cmattoon@vermontel.net

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize winner chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont. He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council.
