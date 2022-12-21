© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Menorahs, Tinsel, and Wassail

By Robert Resnik
Published December 21, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Bidding farewell to 2022 with a rare program that falls on the first day of Christmas and the last day of Hannukah!

This program will air on Sunday, December 25th from 7 to 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Jon Gailmor will be performing on Thursday, December 29th from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 at the intimate Four Corners Schoolhouse, 945 Vincent Flats Rd. in East Montpelier.

First Night North in Saint Johnsbury presents the Heather Pierson Trio, The Bob and Sarah Amos Band, Fifth Business, Va et Vient, Dana and Susan Robinson, Patti Casey with Colin McCaffrey, Jon Gailmor, and many more.

Highlight Burlington presents Kat Wright covering Bonnie Raitt, Sambatucada, Dwight and Nicole, Jeh Kulu, Hope DeLuca, Isabel Pless, Barika, The All Night Boogie Band, and more around the Queen City on December 31st.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize winner chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont. He is also the recipient of the 2022 Magaret Kannestine Arts Advocacy Award from the Vermont Arts Council.
