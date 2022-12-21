Menorahs, Tinsel, and Wassail

Bidding farewell to 2022 with a rare program that falls on the first day of Christmas and the last day of Hannukah!

This program will air on Sunday, December 25th from 7 to 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Jon Gailmor will be performing on Thursday, December 29th from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 at the intimate Four Corners Schoolhouse, 945 Vincent Flats Rd. in East Montpelier.

First Night North in Saint Johnsbury presents the Heather Pierson Trio, The Bob and Sarah Amos Band, Fifth Business, Va et Vient, Dana and Susan Robinson, Patti Casey with Colin McCaffrey, Jon Gailmor, and many more.

Highlight Burlington presents Kat Wright covering Bonnie Raitt, Sambatucada, Dwight and Nicole, Jeh Kulu, Hope DeLuca, Isabel Pless, Barika, The All Night Boogie Band, and more around the Queen City on December 31st.

