Our 27th annual Light Show, where we celebrate the dark of the year with songs about darkness and light !

This program will air on Sunday December 18th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcement:

The Sweetback Sisters will present their Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular on Monday December 19th at 7 p.m. at the Stone Church, 219 Main St. in Brattleboro.