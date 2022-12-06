© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Only Remembered For What We Have Done

Published December 6, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST
Pete
Photo courtesy of the Artist's estate
/
Pete Sutherland, a talented musician and a truly nice guy

A fond remembrance of beloved Vermont musician Pete Sutherland, featuring a live-in-the-studio interview and music session from 2002.

This program will air on Sunday, December 11th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Bob & Sarah Amos Band will perform at the Seven Stars Art Center in Sharon on Friday December 16th at 7:00 p.m.

The Social Band presents Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart at the
Richmond Free Library on Saturday December 17th at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing at the Jericho Cafe and Tavern on Saturday December 17th beginning at 6 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily on Saturday, December 17th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Queensday with musical guest The Morning Dudes will be performing at Moose Lodge 122, 78 Center Street in Rutland on Wednesday December 14th at 5 p.m.

Francesca Blanchard will be performing at the Winooski Methodist Church on Friday December 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Tags
All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik