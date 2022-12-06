Only Remembered For What We Have Done

A fond remembrance of beloved Vermont musician Pete Sutherland, featuring a live-in-the-studio interview and music session from 2002.

This program will air on Sunday, December 11th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Bob & Sarah Amos Band will perform at the Seven Stars Art Center in Sharon on Friday December 16th at 7:00 p.m.

The Social Band presents Deep Midwinter: Songs from Winter's Heart at the

Richmond Free Library on Saturday December 17th at 7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers will be performing at the Jericho Cafe and Tavern on Saturday December 17th beginning at 6 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily on Saturday, December 17th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Queensday with musical guest The Morning Dudes will be performing at Moose Lodge 122, 78 Center Street in Rutland on Wednesday December 14th at 5 p.m.

Francesca Blanchard will be performing at the Winooski Methodist Church on Friday December 16th at 7:30 p.m.

