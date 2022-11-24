Castles Made of Sand, and Dear Old Stan

Celebrating Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday, songs of the sea, welcoming the short cold days of December, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, November 27th from 7 - 9 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln presents Bruce Molsky on Saturday, December 3, at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, Vermont, at 7:30 pm.

The Quebecois trio Zigue will perform at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

There will be an acoustic blues-a-rama in Brattleboro on Sunday December 4th. Featured artists include Scott Ainslie, Sonny Lowdown, Samirah Evans, Jesse Lepkoff, Rob Freeberg, and Greg Burnell, the place is Epsilon Spires at 190 Main St. in Brattleboro, and music starts at 4 p.m.

Welcome Yule - Music, Dance, Songs and Stories to Drive the Dark Away - annual, mid-winter celebration in its 38th year at the Shea Theater Arts Center in Turners Falls, Massachusetts on December 9, 10 & 11, at 7:30, 7:30 and 2:00 PM, respectively.

The Americana duo Goodnight Moonshine will be at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Saturday December 3rd.

The Honey Dewdrops will perform at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday December 4th at 4:00 p.m. The Honey Dewdrops will also be playing at the Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, NY on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

