Lather Was 30 Years Old Today...

A wealth of spooky songs for Halloween, Grace Slick's birthday, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, October 30th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer will perform at Cafe Lena on Saturday November 5th. Irish songwriter Mick Flannery will also play at Lena on Thursday November 3rd.

Shelburne Vineyards presents Aaron Flinn on Thursday November 3rd at 6 p.m.

Alisa Amador will perform at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday November 6th at 4 p.m. Alisa and her trio will also perform at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY on Saturday November November 5th at 7:30 p.m.

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln Presents the band Corner House on Saturday November 5th at Burnham Hall in Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary bluegrass and Americana music from far and near by California-based AJ Lee & Blue Summit and Vermont-based The Stockwell Brothers on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Chandler Music Hall in Randolph presents music from Belize with the Garifuna Collective on Saturday November 5th at 7 p.m.

Kevin Burke is one of the greatest Irish fiddlers of this or any generation, will be playing in a house concert in Braintree. The concert, hosted by Beth Telford, is on Sunday, November 6th at 4 p.m. Cost is $20 adv/$25 day of show. Checks should be made out to Loftus Music, and sent c/o Beth Telford at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05050. The concert will also feature potluck dessert and beverages.