All The Traditions

From Inverness to Bakersfield !

Published October 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Haitian-American musician Leyla McCalla

A wee trip to Scotland, Dwight Yoakam's 65th birthday, new Haitian rhythms, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, October 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Barre Opera House’s Community National Bank Celebration Series continues on Friday, October 28th at 8 p.m. with Watkins Family Hour, featuring two luminaries of Americana music, their band and a special guest.

Cumbancha presents Afro-Haitian Roots Music Live with Wesli at the Cumbancha Barn, 413 Carpenter Road in Charlotte on Wednesday October 26th at 7 p.m. and at the Woodstock Town Hall Theater on Friday October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band on Thursday October 27th @ 7:00 p.m., Caleb Caudle on Friday October 28th at 8 p.m., and the Blues Project, including original members Steve Katz and Roy Blumenfeld on Sunday October 30th @ 7 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company presents Ryan Montbleau at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday October 28th from 4-6 pm,. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
