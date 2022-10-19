From Inverness to Bakersfield !

A wee trip to Scotland, Dwight Yoakam's 65th birthday, new Haitian rhythms, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday, October 23rd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Barre Opera House’s Community National Bank Celebration Series continues on Friday, October 28th at 8 p.m. with Watkins Family Hour, featuring two luminaries of Americana music, their band and a special guest.

Cumbancha presents Afro-Haitian Roots Music Live with Wesli at the Cumbancha Barn, 413 Carpenter Road in Charlotte on Wednesday October 26th at 7 p.m. and at the Woodstock Town Hall Theater on Friday October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band on Thursday October 27th @ 7:00 p.m., Caleb Caudle on Friday October 28th at 8 p.m., and the Blues Project, including original members Steve Katz and Roy Blumenfeld on Sunday October 30th @ 7 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company presents Ryan Montbleau at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday October 28th from 4-6 pm,. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.