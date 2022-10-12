Mary and Loretta and 26 Years !

The 26th anniversary of the first broadcast of All the Traditions, and a celebration of the life and music of Mary McCaslin and Loretta Lynn

This program will air on Sunday, October 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Chris Smither will play a concert at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on October 21st at 7 p.m.

The Plainfield Opera House is hosting a workshop and concert by Moira Smiley on Sunday October 23rd, The workshop begins at 2 p.m., and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

Pierre Bensusan will be playing at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier on Friday October 21st at 7:30 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Pierre Bensusan on Thursday October 20th and the Maria Gillard Trio on Sunday October 23rd. Both shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presenting live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury, Vermont on Saturday October 22nd from 4-6 pm, featuring Sister Speak. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

The Fireside Collective will perform at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Tuesday October 25th.

EmaLou & The Beat will be playing at Foam Brewers in Burlington on Sunday October 23rd from 1-3 p.m.

The Wood, Wire & Voice Coffee House will resume its regular third Friday of the month schedule on October 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church chapel, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh with the return of Phil Henry. There is no admission fee, but donations support the coffee house and PUMC budget.

