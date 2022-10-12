© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Becca Balint and Liam Madden debate for Vermont's U.S. House seat.

ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Mary and Loretta and 26 Years !

Published October 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Mary McCaslin
photo by Maureen Cannon
/
Mary McCaslin playing live in the VPR studios in 2005

The 26th anniversary of the first broadcast of All the Traditions, and a celebration of the life and music of Mary McCaslin and Loretta Lynn

This program will air on Sunday, October 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Chris Smither will play a concert at the Seven Stars Arts Center in Sharon on October 21st at 7 p.m.

The Plainfield Opera House is hosting a workshop and concert by Moira Smiley on Sunday October 23rd, The workshop begins at 2 p.m., and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

Pierre Bensusan will be playing at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier on Friday October 21st at 7:30 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Pierre Bensusan on Thursday October 20th and the Maria Gillard Trio on Sunday October 23rd. Both shows begin at 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presenting live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury, Vermont on Saturday October 22nd from 4-6 pm, featuring Sister Speak. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

The Fireside Collective will perform at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Tuesday October 25th.

EmaLou & The Beat will be playing at Foam Brewers in Burlington on Sunday October 23rd from 1-3 p.m.

The Wood, Wire & Voice Coffee House will resume its regular third Friday of the month schedule on October 21 at 7:00 p.m. at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church chapel, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh with the return of Phil Henry. There is no admission fee, but donations support the coffee house and PUMC budget.

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
