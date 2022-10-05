Peak Color, and Happy Birthdays !

John Lennon's 82nd birthday, Jackson Browne's 75th, and lots of lovely leaves !

This program will air on Sunday, October 9th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Monday October 10th, Vermont municipal leaders and downtown advocates are holding a special celebration of Senator Pat Leahy’s contributions to Vermont's downtowns and village centers in Waterbury’s Rusty Parker Memorial Park. Music begins at 1 p.m, Featured performers include Jon Gailmor, Rick Norcross, and Dwight and Nicole.

Brandon Music presents Swing Noire on Saturday October 15th beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an afternoon of traditional Quebecois and Celtic music by Canadian trio Genticorum and Italian quartet Gadan in the final concert of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Saturday, October 15th at 3:00 p.m. at Cooper Softball Field in Putney.

The Mad Mountain Scramblers will hold a dance party benefit for the Fairfield Community Center on Saturday October 15th at the Enosburg Opera House from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Chris Smither and Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius on Tuesday October 11th & Wednesday October 12th @ 7:00 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presents live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Saturday October 15th from 4-6 pm, featuring Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

