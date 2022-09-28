I'll Sing You This October Song....

Some notable folk music birthdays, the wonders of the Txalaparta, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, October 2nd from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Wailers will perform at the Barre Opera House on Friday October 7th at 8 p.m.

Nashville-based Tiffany Williams will play the Stage 33 Live listening room with special guests Sara Trunzo of Maine and Brattleboro's Bethanie Yeakle on Sunday, October 9 at 7:00 PM. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls. Tickets and more info at stage33live.com

Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Michael Jerling and Friends on Friday October 7th @ 8:00 p.m. and Bettye Lavette on Saturday October 8th @ 8:00 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, NY presents the Twangtown Paramours on Saturday, October 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presenting live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Saturday October 8th from 4-6, featuring The Tenderbellies. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

Closing this season's series at the Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield on Oct. 8 will be Saratoga-based Annie and Hedonists. All shows – at least through August – will start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting. Light supper fare and desserts will be available for sale or you’re welcome to bring your own supper and enjoy a picnic on our classic village green. In case of rain, concerts will be indoors with seating according to COVID guidelines as of show time.

The Anonymous Coffeehouse at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH on the Green presents Kyle Singh, Stephen Rodgers, and Americana's Most Wanted on Friday, October 7th. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an afternoon of banjo and bluegrass with Tony Trischka & Robot Plane and Hot Mustard, as part of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 pm at West River Park at 333 Rte 30 in Brattleboro.