Four Strong Winds and A Boy Named Sue

Happy birthday to two wonderful and very different songwriters....Ian Tyson and Shel Silverstein, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, September 25th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House in Lincoln presents Eli West and Joe K. Walsh on Saturday October 1st at Burnham Hall in Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

October at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe kicks off with the Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra Featuring VT Public's own Ray Vega on Saturday, October 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Sara Grey and and Kieron Means will perform a concert of traditional songs and tunes based on their many years living in the British Isles collecting music at the Deborah Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road in Jericho on Sunday October 2nd from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Sara and Kieron will also present a program that explores the migration of folk music from the British Isles once those songs came to this shore at 7 p.m. on October 2nd at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, (273 Vt. route 15, Jericho). Doors will open at 6:30.

Caffe Lena presents Darlingside and Caitlin Canty at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga on Friday September 30th @ 7:30 p.m., The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform on Saturday October 1st @ 8:00 p.m., and Old Blind Dogs on Sunday October 2nd @ 7 p.m.

World class guitarist Richard Smith will perform in Hinesburg on Friday, September 30th, at the CVU Theater .The show starts at 7:30, doors open at 6:30, and tickets can be purchased at sevendaystickets.com or at the door on the night of the performance with cash or personal check ONLY. If you have any questions about the performance please call 802-355-9151.

The Michele Fay Band will perform at the Brandon Town Hall on Saturday October 1st at 7 p.m.