A Brand New Style of Music !

Scott Joplin's ragtime masterpiece, Nina Simone, Richard Thompson at the Barre Opera House, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, September 18th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

"The We Remembers" will be performing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, on Thursday September 22nd at 7 p.m. This week Caffe Lena also presents the Black Feathers on Friday September 23rd at 8:00 p.m. and Sloan Wainwright and Cosy Sheridan on Saturday September 24, also at 8:00 p.m.

On Saturday September 24th the Barre Opera House presents Richard Thompson with Willa Mamet and Paul Miller as the warmup act.

Mountain Mac Cider Company continues their series of live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury, Vermont on Friday, September 23rd from 6-8, featuring Green Heron. Details can be found at the Facebook page for Mountain Mac Cider Company.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents September 24 marks the inaugural appearance of Brattleboro’s Zara Bode’s Li’l Big Band performing classic American swing to delight the ears, eyes and feet. Showtime to be determined. Check meetinghouseonthegreen.org for updates.

