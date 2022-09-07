© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Sad Songs and Happy Birthdays

Published September 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Songs for September 11th, Leo Kottke's birthday, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday, September 11th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Americana band The Devil Makes Three will perform at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Guilford on Thursday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m.

The Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Joe Jencks and Kray Van Kirk on Friday September 16th @ 8:00 p.m.

Snake Mountain Bluegrass will perform authentic and toe tapping bluegrass at Brandon Music, Saturday September 17th at 7:30 p.m.

The Swedish folk band Kolonien will perform at Mt. Foolery in Charlotte on Sunday September 18th at 4 p.m.

Lewis Franco will be playing at the Greensboro Farmers Market on Wednesday September 14th from 3-5 p.m.

Dirk Powell and Rainy Eyes will perform on Saturday September 17th starting at 7 p.m. at the Richmond Free Library in Richmond.

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presenting live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday, September 16th from 6-8 p.m., featuring Seth Eames.

The band Last Chance, featuring Katie Trautz, will be playing in City Hall Park in Burlington on Saturday September 17th, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The Michele Fay Band will be at Currier Park in Barre on Thursday, September 15th at 7 p.m., and at the United Church of Westford on September 18th at 4 p.m.

The Swedish duo Symbio will play at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday Sept. 18th at 4 p.m

The Zenbarn in Waterbury Center presents Twisted Pine on Thursday September 15th

