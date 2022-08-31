Labor Day Weekend, and the Eve of Destruction!

This program will air on Sunday, September 4th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of Celtic and Québecois music from Scotland, Canada, and the US by two trios - Cantrip and E.T.E. - as part of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Monday, September 5th at 3 p.m. at West River Park at 333 Rte 30 in Brattleboro. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the softball field.

Spike Dogtooth and Sam Duffy bring their energetic free-range acoustic music back to Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls on Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m. There will be space for dancing. The performance will be recorded and filmed. More info at stage33live.com

Mountain Mac Cider Company, presents live music at Happy Valley Orchard in Middlebury on Friday, September 9th from 6-8, featuring Footworks. Details on Facebook, at Mountain Mac Cider Company.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents the Atlas Tango Project on Saturday, September 10th at 7 p.m. in the Meeting House.

The Plainfield Opera House presents The Black Feathers on Sunday September 11th at 4 p.m.

There will be a contradance with Genticorum on Friday September 9th at the Jericho Community Center = doors open at 7, dancing at 7:30, and Mary Wesley is the caller.

Cabot Arts presents the Kowal Family Bluegrass Band on Wednesday September 7th on the Cabot Village Common with music beginning at 6 p.m.