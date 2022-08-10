Buona Sera !

Soul Music From Muscle Shoales, Polkas From Vancouver - and Louis Prima !

This program will air on Sunday August 14th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of brass-fueled, swinging music of New Orleans by the Soggy Po' Boys, as part of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Saturday, August 20th at 6:00 p.m. at Cooper Softball Field at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney,

Music in the Barn at the West Monitor Barn in Richmond features Cricket Blue plus three musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, August 18th at 7:30 p.m.

The Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs presents Indiana singer/songwriter Addison Agen on Thursday August 18th.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents western swing band Big Hat, No Cattle on Thursday August 18th.

The Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield presents New Orleans piano master Galen Cassidy Peria on Saturday August 20th. Music begins at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting.

Pete Sutherland and Oliver Scanlon will be giving a free concert on the Cabot Village Common on Wednesday August 17th beginning at 6 p.m.

The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro presents Session Americana on Friday August 19th.

Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series in Stowe presents the Jamestown Revival on Thursday August 18th.'

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!