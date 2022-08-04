Fond Farewells and Fabulous Festivals

Singing the praises of Mick Moloney, a beloved Irish musicologist who passed away last month, a preview of the upcoming 10th annual Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, and much much more.

This program will air on Sunday August 7th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Peacham Accoustic Music Festival affectionately known as PAMFest will be back August 12th and 13th. Featured performers include Annie and the Hedonists, Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy, Pete Sutherland and Tim Cummings, Wild Asparagus, the Bob & Sarah Amos Band, Masefield Perkins and North with Patrick Ross, Hot Pickin' Party, Jason Bergman & the Primal Boys, Migmar Tsering, Colin McCaffrey, The Heather Pierson Trio, and many more !

Freak folk, country, Appalachian post-punk musician Will Oldham, playing under the moniker Bonnie "Prince" Billy will perform an intimate, one night only show at the Woodstock Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, August 13th. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville. on Wednesday August 10th we wrap up the series with The Gully Boys. Each week the music starts at 6:00 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for further information.

Brass Balagan will be playing at the Plainfield Rec Field on Sunday August 14th at 4 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing a free concert at Colburn Park, 51 N. Park St, Lebanon, NH on Monday, August 8th at 7 p.m.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents Cricket Blue on Thursday August 11th. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Blues for Breakfast will be providing blueberry blues at Owl's Head Berry Farm in Richmond on Tuesday August 9th.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!