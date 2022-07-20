Summer Festivals and Sweet Musical Soirees

A sweet soiree in Barre, a fabulous folk festival in Cabot, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 24th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville. On July 27th, new to our Summer Concert Series, we will hear from Sammy Blanchette. Each week the music starts at 6:00 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for further information.

The Michele Fay Band will be playing in Williston at the Isham Family Farm on Thursday July 28th at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 31st at 4 p.m. the Burlington Taiko Group will present a performance in the Plainfield Rec Field. The concert will move to the Plainfield Opera House in the event of inclement weather.

The Cabot Arts and Music Festival will be held on Saturday July 30th from noon until 10 p.m. on the Cabot village common. Featured performers include Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem, Reggie Harris, Chad Hollister, the Matt Flinner Trio, Rik Palieri, and many more.

The Brother Brothers will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday July 28th and at Arts Riot in Burlington on Wednesday August 3rd.

African superstar Dobet Gnahore will perform at the Middlesex, VT bandstand on Wednesday July 27th and at BarnArts in Barnard VT on Thursday July 28th

Summer Music at Grace Church in Sheldon presents the Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble on Monday July 25th at 7 p.m.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents Vermont Public's own Ray Vega on Thursday July 28th.

La Soiree Sucree ,a sweet evening with Vermont Chanteuse Michele Choiniere, will be held on Thursday July 28th at the Old Labor Hall in Barre from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature music by Michele and a French dessert and tourtiere tasting !

The Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series in Stowe presents the band Deer Tick on Thursday July 28th.The green opens at 5 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!