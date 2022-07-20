© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ben_froggy_portrait_0.jpg
All The Traditions

Summer Festivals and Sweet Musical Soirees

Published July 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Michele
photo courtesy of the Artist
/
Vermont songbird Michele Choiniere

A sweet soiree in Barre, a fabulous folk festival in Cabot, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday July 24th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville. On July 27th, new to our Summer Concert Series, we will hear from Sammy Blanchette. Each week the music starts at 6:00 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for further information.

The Michele Fay Band will be playing in Williston at the Isham Family Farm on Thursday July 28th at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 31st at 4 p.m. the Burlington Taiko Group will present a performance in the Plainfield Rec Field. The concert will move to the Plainfield Opera House in the event of inclement weather.

The Cabot Arts and Music Festival will be held on Saturday July 30th from noon until 10 p.m. on the Cabot village common. Featured performers include Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem, Reggie Harris, Chad Hollister, the Matt Flinner Trio, Rik Palieri, and many more.

The Brother Brothers will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday July 28th and at Arts Riot in Burlington on Wednesday August 3rd.

African superstar Dobet Gnahore will perform at the Middlesex, VT bandstand on Wednesday July 27th and at BarnArts in Barnard VT on Thursday July 28th

Summer Music at Grace Church in Sheldon presents the Village Harmony Teen World Music Ensemble on Monday July 25th at 7 p.m.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents Vermont Public's own Ray Vega on Thursday July 28th.

La Soiree Sucree ,a sweet evening with Vermont Chanteuse Michele Choiniere, will be held on Thursday July 28th at the Old Labor Hall in Barre from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature music by Michele and a French dessert and tourtiere tasting !

The Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series in Stowe presents the band Deer Tick on Thursday July 28th.The green opens at 5 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Tags

All The Traditions All The TraditionsMusic on VPR
Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik