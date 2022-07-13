Beautiful Music From Here and From There

Touareg trance music, beautiful songs rising from the darkness of the coal mines, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday July 17th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Old Time on the Onion, Vermont's premier old-time weekend campout, returns July 22-24 to the beautiful Onion River Campground in Plainfield. For more info: www.summit-school.org

Carol Hausner and Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan will be playing at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro Friday July 22nd from 6-8 p.m.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville. This week's band is Morning Dudes, celebrating the repertoire of The Grateful Dead on July 20th. Each week the music starts at 6:00 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for further information.

Danny Coane and Carol Hausner will be playing at the Montpelier Farmers Market on Saturday July 23rd from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Bob Holz Band will be appearing at Cafe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday July 22nd.

The Michele Fay Band will be giving a free concert at the Enfield Shaker Museum in Enfield, NH on Wednesday July 29th at 7 p.m.

The Meeting House on the Green Concert Series in East Fairfield presents Mango Jam on Saturday July 23rd. Music starts at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting.

ZenBarn in Waterbury Center presents bluegrass Americana band Nefesh Mountain on Saturday July 23rd.

Spruce Peak Arts presents the High Kings on Sunday July 24th at 7 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!