From Copshawholme Fair To The Gulf Coast Highway And Back Again
This program will air on Sunday July 10th from 7- 10 p.m.
This week's calendar announcements:
There will be a Lawn/Lakeside Concert w/Darol Anger & Mr. Sun at 543 Baldwin Rd. in Ticonderoga, NY on Thursday, July 14th from 5 - 7 p.m.
Robin and Linda Williams will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday, July 15th at 8:00 p.m.
The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents the Will Patton Ensemble on Thursday July 14th at 7 p.m..
Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!