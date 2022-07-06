© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

From Copshawholme Fair To The Gulf Coast Highway And Back Again

Published July 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
The late great Texas songwriter Nanci Griffith

This program will air on Sunday July 10th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

There will be a Lawn/Lakeside Concert w/Darol Anger & Mr. Sun at 543 Baldwin Rd. in Ticonderoga, NY on Thursday, July 14th from 5 - 7 p.m.

Robin and Linda Williams will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday, July 15th at 8:00 p.m.

The Ballard Park Summer Concert Series in Westport, NY presents the Will Patton Ensemble on Thursday July 14th at 7 p.m..

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
