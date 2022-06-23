Sweet Harmony !

Luscious vocal harmonies, Brian Wilson turns 80, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday June 26th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vermont band Mal Maiz will perform at Feast and Field at Fable Farm in South Royalton on Thursday June 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Trad Camp Weekend is a music immersion family camp for kids 8-16 years old, with an option for parents/caregivers to join in taking classes. Camp begins Friday evening August 5th with a picnic (BYO), concert and a guided jam. Saturday and Sunday are full of classes in fiddle, mandolin, guitar, ensemble, tune writing, singing and more! The weekend days run from 9-4:30pm. Camp will be held at the Orchard Valley Waldorf School in East Montpelier. Scholarships are available. For more information, please visit www.summit-school.org

There will be a house concert with John Doyle and Mick McAuley in Braintree (in central Vermont) on Tuesday June 28th at 7pm. Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve soon! Potluck desserts and beverages. Tickets are $20 advance/ $25 day of show. Checks for the tickets should be made out to John Doyle, and mailed to Beth Telford, 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree, VT 05060.

The Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series on the Village Green presents Rayland Baxter on Thursday, June 30th at the Village Green - Green Opens at 5 p.m. music begins at 6 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

