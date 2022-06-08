I'm Going Back

Musical memories of local songwriter and musician Jim McGinniss, a new recording by Tom Paxton, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday June 12th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Chapel Hill, NC-based multi-instrumentalist duo Violet Bell will co-bill the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls with The Milkhouse Heaters on Sunday, June 19 in a limited-seating show at 4 p.m.

There will be a contradance at the Montpelier grange on Saturday June 18th with calling by Nils Fredland and with music by Anna Patton, Amy Englesberg, and Naomi Morse.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

