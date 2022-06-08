I'm Going Back

© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Published June 8, 2022
Musical memories of local songwriter and musician Jim McGinniss, a new recording by Tom Paxton, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday June 12th from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Chapel Hill, NC-based multi-instrumentalist duo Violet Bell will co-bill the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls with The Milkhouse Heaters on Sunday, June 19 in a limited-seating show at 4 p.m.

There will be a contradance at the Montpelier grange on Saturday June 18th with calling by Nils Fredland and with music by Anna Patton, Amy Englesberg, and Naomi Morse.

The Chapel Hill, NC-based multi-instrumentalist duo Violet Bell will co-bill the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls with The Milkhouse Heaters on Sunday, June 19th in a limited-seating 4:00 PM matinee.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
