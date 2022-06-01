Blues and Jugs and Stella 12-Strings

The Memphis Jug Band, 1960s folk and blues icons, new releases from local world music label Cumbancha, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday June 5th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Hokum Brothers will perform at the Charlotte Library as part of the Grange on the Green series on Thursday June 9th - music begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe presents guitarist and film maker Jesse Cooke on Thursday June 9th at 7 p.m.

Colin McCaffrey will be performing at the Plainfield Opera House on Sunday June 12th @ 4 p.m.

The Scottish Heritage & Highland Games will be held on Saturday June 11th at The Fort at No. 4 Museum in Charlestown, NH from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Meeting House On the Green in East Fairfield presents nationally acclaimed bluegrass band and local favorites Beg, Steal or Borrow on Friday, June 11th. All shows – at least through August – will start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary folk singer/songwriters Patty Larkin and Darryl Purpose on Friday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

