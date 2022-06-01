© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

All The Traditions

Blues and Jugs and Stella 12-Strings

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Memphis Jug
Courtesy of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame
The incredibly influential Memphis Jug Band

The Memphis Jug Band, 1960s folk and blues icons, new releases from local world music label Cumbancha, and much more !

This program will air on Sunday June 5th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Hokum Brothers will perform at the Charlotte Library as part of the Grange on the Green series on Thursday June 9th - music begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe presents guitarist and film maker Jesse Cooke on Thursday June 9th at 7 p.m.

Colin McCaffrey will be performing at the Plainfield Opera House on Sunday June 12th @ 4 p.m.

The Scottish Heritage & Highland Games will be held on Saturday June 11th at The Fort at No. 4 Museum in Charlestown, NH from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Meeting House On the Green in East Fairfield presents nationally acclaimed bluegrass band and local favorites Beg, Steal or Borrow on Friday, June 11th. All shows – at least through August – will start at 5 p.m. and seating will be outside weather permitting.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary folk singer/songwriters Patty Larkin and Darryl Purpose on Friday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
See stories by Robert Resnik