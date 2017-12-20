Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Listen to Willem Lange's classic Vermont Christmas folktale, 'Favor Johnson'

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST
NYS444, iStock/Emily Alfin Johnson, VPR

Favor Johnson lives on a small farm in the hills of Vermont. He keeps to himself, surrounded by dozens of animals, chickens, geese, and his one constant friend, a hound named Hercules. One Christmas Eve, Hercules' life is saved by Favor's new neighbor, a doctor, and Favor's whole life - as well as the life of everyone in his village - is changed forever.

Willem Lange's modern American folktale is a heart-warming tale of neighborliness and generosity in a Vermont village at Christmas. It has been a Vermont Public tradition on Christmas Eve since 1994. If you don't catch it on the radio, click or tap the play button above to enjoy whenever you like.
