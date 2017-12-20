Listen to Willem Lange's classic Vermont Christmas folktale, 'Favor Johnson'

Favor Johnson lives on a small farm in the hills of Vermont. He keeps to himself, surrounded by dozens of animals, chickens, geese, and his one constant friend, a hound named Hercules. One Christmas Eve, Hercules' life is saved by Favor's new neighbor, a doctor, and Favor's whole life - as well as the life of everyone in his village - is changed forever.

Willem Lange's modern American folktale is a heart-warming tale of neighborliness and generosity in a Vermont village at Christmas. It has been a Vermont Public tradition on Christmas Eve since 1994. If you don't catch it on the radio, click or tap the play button above to enjoy whenever you like.