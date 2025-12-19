Thursday, Dec. 19, 2025
We’ll have a round-up of news, like a Franklin County hospital makes two requests, one gets approved, one denied; a tireless advocate for people experiencing homelessness has died, and we’ll spend some time on Lake Champlain with an 85-year-old athlete.
Then, because it’s Friday, we’ll play some local music. This time, it’s a tune that’s been saved on a hard-drive for a couple of decades.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...