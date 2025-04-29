‘We don’t have a great hand to play here’
A conversation with Gov. Phil Scott about tensions over federal immigration policy and the effects being felt in Vermont. Plus, the town of Woodstock moves to buy a local water system from a private company, a set of new permanently-affordable apartments will open in Colchester, bridge work is starting today that will slow traffic near Granville village, and Vermont’s US Senators condemn the arrest of a circuit court judge in Wisconsin last week.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
