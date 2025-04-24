Big Night
Cars and climate change have annual early spring migrations for amphibians more treacherous. Plus, a judge orders the feds to keep a detained Columbia University student in Vermont, college presidents condemn the Trump Administration’s higher ed actions, the state wants to make the electric grid more resilient, and a measles outbreak in Quebec is over.
