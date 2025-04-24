Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Big Night

By Burgess Brown,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cars and climate change have annual early spring migrations for amphibians more treacherous. Plus, a judge orders the feds to keep a detained Columbia University student in Vermont, college presidents condemn the Trump Administration’s higher ed actions, the state wants to make the electric grid more resilient, and a measles outbreak in Quebec is over.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

