‘Don’t leave anybody on an island’
We speak with UVM head women’s basketball coach Alisa Kresge as the conference champion and defensive-minded Catamounts prepare to compete against NC State in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Plus, the Vermont Senate gives initial approval to a bill providing extreme weather disaster relief for farmers, some of the funding for the Vermont Historical Society is at risk due to an executive order, the state announces its Barn Preservation Grants for 2025, business leaders from Vermont and Quebec meet with Sen. Welch to discuss the effects of President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products, and cross border traffic between the U.S. and Canada is down.
