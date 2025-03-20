Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘Don’t leave anybody on an island’

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

We speak with UVM head women’s basketball coach Alisa Kresge as the conference champion and defensive-minded Catamounts prepare to compete against NC State in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Plus, the Vermont Senate gives initial approval to a bill providing extreme weather disaster relief for farmers, some of the funding for the Vermont Historical Society is at risk due to an executive order, the state announces its Barn Preservation Grants for 2025, business leaders from Vermont and Quebec meet with Sen. Welch to discuss the effects of President Trump’s tariffs on Canadian products, and cross border traffic between the U.S. and Canada is down.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan