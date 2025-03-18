Learning curve
Vermont Education Secretary Zoie Saunders discusses how roiling changes at the U.S. Department of Education may impact the state. Plus, Vermont’s Senate Education Committee chair says the state’s universal school meals program is here to stay despite the Scott administration’s proposal to cut it, state biologists urge residents to take bear precautions now that hibernation season is ending, public hearings are scheduled this week on proposed changes to hunting regulations, and lawmakers consider a new state office to better coordinate services for immigrants in Vermont.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...