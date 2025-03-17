A plain dilemma
Why voters in Royalton rejected proposed restrictions on what people can do with flood plain property. Plus, nearly half of Vermont’s 14 hospitals lost money providing patient care last year, Gov. Scott vetoes a budget adjustment package that includes funding for affordable housing and the state’s motel voucher program, federal updates to the state’s flood hazard maps could result in more private property building restrictions, Vermont’s Attorney General joins a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block layoffs at the US Department of Education, and state public health officials are urging Vermonters to make sure they’re immunized against measles.
