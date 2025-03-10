‘It just doesn’t make sense’
Taking a deep dive into why health insurance is so expensive in Vermont with a segment from Brave Little State. Plus, a group of potential buyers for the Burke Mountain ski resort say their bid has been ignored by the person in charge of the sale, a baby formula company is closing their Franklin County manufacturing plant that employs hundreds of people, state officials are trying to identify who needs more access to high-speed broadband, and the UVM women’s basketball team will play Bryant College for a trip to the America East conference finals.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
