Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘We’re really worried’

By Andrea Laurion,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Neurodivergent Vermonters are organizing a mutual aid effort to provide each other with medicine, groceries and other support amid potential cuts to Medicaid and other federal funding. Plus, the state is finalizing plans to open its own cannabis testing lab, Vermont officials are closely monitoring for bird flu, Vermont Fish and Wildlife is proposing allowing hunters to take antlerless deer during the regular fall hunting season for the first time in years, and several blighted South Burlington buildings are being razed to make way for commercial space and housing.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan