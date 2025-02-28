‘We’re really worried’
Neurodivergent Vermonters are organizing a mutual aid effort to provide each other with medicine, groceries and other support amid potential cuts to Medicaid and other federal funding. Plus, the state is finalizing plans to open its own cannabis testing lab, Vermont officials are closely monitoring for bird flu, Vermont Fish and Wildlife is proposing allowing hunters to take antlerless deer during the regular fall hunting season for the first time in years, and several blighted South Burlington buildings are being razed to make way for commercial space and housing.
