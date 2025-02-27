Protecting your flock
Vermont poultry farmers take steps to guard their animals against bird flu, which has been spreading around the country. Plus, rank-and-file lawmakers are pushing Democratic leadership to exempt military pensions for state income tax, U.S. Rep. Balint denounces a budget plan that passed the House this week, several towns will mull whether to allow ATVs on town roads, and the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival won’t return this fall.
