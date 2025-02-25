Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Pipe dreams

By Bob Kinzel,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Vermont needs more basic municipal infrastructure in order to build more homes amid a massive shortage, but putting water and sewer systems in the ground can get political. Plus, Essex Westford School District is proposing steep cuts, a strong winter season may be benefiting Vermont’s betting industry, Vermont Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck speaks out against a proposed tariff on Canadian goods, and Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Vermont for a ski trip.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

