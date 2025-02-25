Pipe dreams
Vermont needs more basic municipal infrastructure in order to build more homes amid a massive shortage, but putting water and sewer systems in the ground can get political. Plus, Essex Westford School District is proposing steep cuts, a strong winter season may be benefiting Vermont’s betting industry, Vermont Senate Minority Leader Scott Beck speaks out against a proposed tariff on Canadian goods, and Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Vermont for a ski trip.
