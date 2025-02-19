Shape-shifting
A Brave Little State excerpt explores how Bristol’s town forest has shifted over time to meet changing community needs. Plus, Vermont’s treasurer wants lawmakers to hold off on joining a California initiative that could raise the price of gas here, Sen. Peter Welch raises alarms at Ukraine not being included in talks to end the country’s war with Russia, Johnson’s former grocery store building could be headed for a FEMA buyout, and Shelburne Museum has acquired Norman Rockwell paintings tied to Vermont’s granite industry.
