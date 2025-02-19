Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Shape-shifting

By Lola Duffort,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A Brave Little State excerpt explores how Bristol’s town forest has shifted over time to meet changing community needs. Plus, Vermont’s treasurer wants lawmakers to hold off on joining a California initiative that could raise the price of gas here, Sen. Peter Welch raises alarms at Ukraine not being included in talks to end the country’s war with Russia, Johnson’s former grocery store building could be headed for a FEMA buyout, and Shelburne Museum has acquired Norman Rockwell paintings tied to Vermont’s granite industry.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

