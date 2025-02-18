Stormy weather
Assessing the damage from a weekend storm that brought more snowfall to parts of Vermont than we've seen in at least a couple of years. Plus, Winooski voters will decide an eviction notice ballot measure on Town Meeting Day, Vermont’s Supreme Court dismisses a lawsuit opposing the governor’s appointment of an interim education secretary, UVM receives top tier status for schools engaged in scientific research, and the incoming interim police chief in Burlington will serve for two years and stay on as an advisor once a permanent chief is hired.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
