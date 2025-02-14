Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Love notes

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
We meet the Vermonters of the Green Mountain Chorus, who raise their voices to provide singing valentines on the 14th of February. Plus, a lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a Burlington police officer of using excessive force in an incident last summer, Sen. Sanders introduces legislation aimed at lowering Americans’ credit card debt, the EPA plans to inspect cleanup efforts at a Bennington Superfund site, why New Hampshire farmers can get paid to pause mowing on their hayfields in early summer, the Vermont-born band Phish has been nominated for entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we consider the courtship that ended with the Boston Red Sox hooking up with a coveted free agent in our weekly sports report.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

