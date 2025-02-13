Under the wire
Students from Kenya and Jordan arrived in Brattleboro for a Biden-era college program, just before the Trump administration suspended new refugee applications. Plus, Democrats in Montpelier push back against Gov. Scott’s school choice lottery plan, lawmakers consider another delay to a bill that would process 19-year-olds charged with crimes as juveniles, public health officials try to get a jump on monitoring bird flu to keep it from spreading to cows and people, Burlington has a new interim police chief, and the state may change how it regulates panfish after hundreds of people sign a petition calling for a ban on commercial fishing.
