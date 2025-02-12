Open house
Reporter Erica Heilman shares a success story from HomeShare Vermont, a program that matches folks who have extra housing with people who need it. Plus, House lawmakers pass a bill making it easier for prosecutors to charge Vermonters with hate crimes, Vermont’s attorney general joins a multistate effort to block the National Institutes of Health from slashing billions of dollars in medical research, nursing staff at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans vote to unionize, the head of Vermont’s largest health insurer is retiring after a 16-year tenure, and the Vermont Green Football Club announces its new head coach.
Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
