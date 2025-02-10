Trash talk
In an excerpt from a recent episode of Brave Little State, we explore why Vermont relies on just one landfill for its trash disposal while neighboring New Hampshire has half a dozen. Plus, Vermont’s Department of Public Service says some $400 million in federal grant money is at risk due to a federal funding freeze, Congresswoman Becca Balint urges Vermont lawmakers to prepare for more potential federal budget cuts, Burlington’s Festival of Fools is canceled this year due to funding difficulties, the Vermont House upholds the result of a contested election in Bennington, and adaptive mountain biking gets a boost from a state tourism grant.
