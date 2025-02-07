‘Sean wouldn’t want this’
In the final installment of a collaborative series on homeless deaths in Vermont, we hear from a former girlfriend and from the daughter of a man named Sean Kelleher, who died in a violent accident. Plus, school boards eye personnel job cuts amid financial pressures, an initial estimate puts repairs for the damaged Bennington Battle Monument at $40 million, Burlington International Airport is set to debut a new seasonal non-stop route to South Carolina, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is screening some classic neo-noir movies, and we examine the fallout from a shocking NBA trade and offer a pick for the winner of this Sunday’s Super Bowl in our weekly sports report.
