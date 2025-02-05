‘He was a local’
We hear the story of a Morristown man who passed away last April after struggling with substance abuse, in the first of a three-part collaboration with Seven Days analyzing the number of unhoused Vermonters who have died over the last several years. Plus, lawmakers want to examine COVID-era appropriations that may not be yielding adequate returns for taxpayers, a Brattleboro nonprofit secured grant funding to support refugees before a federal funding freeze, tariffs on Canadian goods could raise Vermonters’ energy bills, officials ponder options for the future of Vermont’s waste disposal, and Vermont’s senators register their opposition to Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr.'s nomination for health secretary.
