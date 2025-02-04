More than a store
Why a general store in New Hampshire that’s been serving the community for two centuries may not be around much longer. Plus, a Waterbury House Democrat wants to advance legislation to reform the state’s emergency shelter program before a new wave of evictions, a new development will bring more than 250 homes to Middlebury, several state medical associations voice opposition to President Trump’s executive order restricting youth access to gender-affirming care, Burlington voters won’t be asked to weigh in on a tax increase on Town Meeting Day despite the city’s budget deficit, and a Vermont solar manufacturer gets nearly $400 million in financing from a Canadian investment company to build out four solar projects.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...