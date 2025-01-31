Some assembly required
To increase the pace of home building, some housing experts say Vermont needs to turn to the assembly line. Plus, Gov. Scott wants to place new fees on electric vehicles in lieu of gas tax revenues, Vermont’s attorney general says she won’t back down on challenging Trump administration efforts she doesn’t believe pass legal muster, national testing results show declines in math and reading for Vermont fourth and eighth graders, a Middlebury philosophy professor discusses how to live a full life by mastering what she calls the ‘art of the interesting’, and we take stock of what sports fans are waiting for–from the pending Super Bowl to the start of the new baseball season–in our weekly sports report.
