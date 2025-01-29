‘You must stop all work’
Recent moves by the Trump administration are significantly disrupting organizations that help refugees resettle in Vermont. Plus, the federal bureaucracy is delaying plans to permanently repair flood-damaged state buildings in Montpelier, Education Secretary Zoie Saunders addresses concerns about dropping a universal school meals program to help fund a new education plan, Lt. Gov. John Rodgers plans to take a lead role in reforming Vermont’s retail cannabis law, a Chittenden County bikeshare program will end this spring, and a Vermont gun rights group says it will oppose any legislation to impose a statewide ban on firearms inside town-owned municipal buildings.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...