‘It freaks me the hell out’
Speaking with people worried about the looming closure of Central Vermont Medical Center’s psychiatric unit. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott delivers his annual budget address today, why some Vermont lawmakers want consumers to have stronger data privacy protection, Sen. Peter Welch says he’ll work with the Trump administration to reform FEMA but will fight any effort to eliminate it, Quebec’s two largest police forces report losing several guns since 2020, and a Vermont nonprofit calls an executive order by President Trump to suspend the US refugee program an act of betrayal.
