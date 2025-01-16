In advance
The importance of creating an advance directive to help loved ones make decisions about your end-of-life care. Plus, remembering former Democratic Gov. Tom Salmon, Vermont’s senators react to the news of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Gov. Scott says Vermont isn’t being tough enough on repeat offenders, a dead racoon infected with rabies is found in Quebec near the Vermont border, and Dartmouth researchers are looking into whether zooplankton can help remove climate-warming carbon from the atmosphere.
