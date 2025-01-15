Out with the old
For the first time ever, the state is offering financial incentives for upgrading electrical systems to help reduce Vermont’s carbon footprint. Plus, there's an effort to get more Vermonters to run for their local school board, more than 3,500 scams were reported to the state Attorney General's office in 2024, Rutland city officials seek public input on a proposal to move the library and city hall to a more modern building, and a no-cellphone policy goes into effect at Twin Valley Middle High School.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...