Report card
Checking in on the recently merged Vermont State University, after its composite campuses had long faced money and enrollment woes. Plus, a winter shelter is opening in Burlington, a member of the Green Mountain Care Board is stepping down, Vermont’s new payroll tax has generated a big pot of money for child care, and the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs has a new vacancy.
