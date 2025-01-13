Good news
After getting sick of all the negativity in the news, a Westminster man started writing feel-good profiles about the working people of southern Vermont for his local newspaper. Plus, the Burlington Housing Authority is suspending rental vouchers in anticipation of federal funding cuts, COVID-19 appears to be on the rise in Vermont after the holidays, a legislative committee is against allowing naturopathic physicians to prescribe end-of-life medication, and the Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission will take public testimony on identity-based discrimination tied to state policies.
