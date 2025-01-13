Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Good news

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin TrevellyanAdiah Gholston
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
After getting sick of all the negativity in the news, a Westminster man started writing feel-good profiles about the working people of southern Vermont for his local newspaper. Plus, the Burlington Housing Authority is suspending rental vouchers in anticipation of federal funding cuts, COVID-19 appears to be on the rise in Vermont after the holidays, a legislative committee is against allowing naturopathic physicians to prescribe end-of-life medication, and the Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission will take public testimony on identity-based discrimination tied to state policies.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

