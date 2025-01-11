Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Capitol Recap: A new foundation?

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

In his fifth inaugural speech this week, Republican Gov. Phil Scott pledged to fix a “broken and failing” education system – and the rising costs associated with it. Democrats in the Legislature seem receptive to the broad strokes of Scott’s preliminary proposals, despite butting heads in prior sessions. Vermont Public’s Lola Duffort will break down it all down in this week’s edition of the Capitol Recap.

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan