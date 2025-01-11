Capitol Recap: A new foundation?

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.
In his fifth inaugural speech this week, Republican Gov. Phil Scott pledged to fix a “broken and failing” education system – and the rising costs associated with it. Democrats in the Legislature seem receptive to the broad strokes of Scott’s preliminary proposals, despite butting heads in prior sessions. Vermont Public’s Lola Duffort will break down it all down in this week’s edition of the Capitol Recap.